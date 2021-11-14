>PUW vs FAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 match between Punjab Warriors and Falco: Punjab Warriors will be up against Falco on Monday, November 15, in the 28th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Barcelona. The match between Punjab Warriors and Falco will take place at the Videres Cricket Ground and it is slated to begin at 12:00 am (IST).

Punjab Warriors are having a horrendous run in the ongoing season of the ECS T10 Barcelona as they are placed at the bottom of the points table. So far, Punjab Warriors have played five games and have managed to win just one of them while losing four encounters.

On the other hand, Falco are placed at the fifth spot with five points in their kitty from three games. They have won two matches while one match was called off, forcing them to share points with their opponents.

>Here is everything you need to know about today’s ECS T10 Barcelona match between Punjab Warriors and Falco:

>PUW vs FAL Telecast

The match between Punjab Warriors and Falco will not be televised in India.

>PUW vs FAL Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Punjab Warriors vs Falco encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

>PUW vs FAL Match Details

The match between Punjab Warriors and Falco will be played at the Videres Cricket Ground at 12:00 am IST on November 15, Monday.

>PUW vs FAL Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: T Singh-Tajveer

>Vice-Captain: M S Sidhu

>Suggested Playing XI for PUW vs FAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Z Raza

>Batters: T Singh-Tajveer, G Singh-I, I Ahmad

>Allrounders: G Singh, G Bal, A Sarwar

>Bowlers: P Singh, M S Sidhu, N Shahzad, M Sheraz

>PUW vs FAL Probable XIs

>Punjab Warriors Possible Playing XI: T Singh, P Singh, T Singh-Tajveer, G Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gurjit Bal (c), M Ali, M Singh Sidhu, T Padda, J Singh (wk), C Singh

>Falco Possible Playing XI: Z Raza (wk), I Ahmad, R Ullah, S Khan, A Ghazanfar, A Sarwar, S Ahmed, N Hussain Shah, N Shahzad, M Sheraz, A Arif

