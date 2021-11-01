PUW vs HIS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Barcelona 2021 match, November 01, 09:30 PM IST

>PUW vs HIS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Barcelona 2021 match between Punjab Warriors and Hira Sabadell: It is now time for Barcelona to host the European Cricket Series (ECS). The ECS Barcelona 2021 will feature a total of nine teams fighting with each other. The teams are Punjab Warriors, Hira Sabadell, Gracia, Fateh, Falco, Catalunya Tigers, Catalunya CC, Hawks and Montcada Royal.

A total of 36 league matches will be played in the T10 competition followed by two knockout games. All the matches will be hosted at the Videres Cricket Ground. Each team will be playing against the other eight teams once in the championship and the top two teams will then compete in the final.

In the first match of the ECS Barcelona 2021, Punjab Warriors will be going head-to-head against Hira Sabadell. Both the teams have a handful of experienced and exciting players in their squad and will be hoping to start the contest on a winning note.

>Ahead of the match between Punjab Warriors and Hira Sabadell; here is everything you need to know:

>PUW vs HIS Telecast

The Punjab Warriors vs Hira Sabadell game will not be telecasted in India

>PUW vs HIS Live Streaming

The match between Punjab Warriors and Hira Sabadell will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>PUW vs HIS Match Details

The first match of the ECS Barcelona 2021 will see Punjab Warriors playing against Hira Sabadell at the Videres Cricket Ground at 09:30 PM IST on November 01, Monday.

>PUW vs HIS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Tejpal Singh Tajveer

Vice-Captain- Baktair Khalid

>Suggested Playing XI for PUW vs HIS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Baktair Khalid, Jagdeep Singh

Batters: Manan Ayub, Fakhar Nazir Chattha, Gagandeep Singh

All-rounders: Paramjit Singh, Tejpal Singh Tajveer, Sufian Ansar

Bowlers: Adnan Abbas, Fida Hussain, Tarandeep Singh

>PUW vs HIS Probable XIs:

>Punjab Warriors: Paramjit Singh, Mohsin Ali, Jagdeep Singh, Tejpal Singh Tajveer, Tarandeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gurjit Singh, Paramvir Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Tajinder Singh, Charanjeet Singh

>Hira Sabadell: Bakhtiar Khalid, Shanawar Shahzad, Manan Ayub, Fakhar Nazir Chattha, Anwar Ul-Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Sufian Ansar, Adnan Abbas, Abid Shahzad, Fida Hussain, Mehmood Akhtar

