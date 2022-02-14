>QUD vs AAD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 match between Qudran International and Al Aziz Developers: In the 15th match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, Qudran International will have a go at Al Aziz Developers. The two teams have delivered contrasting performances in the tournament so far. Qudran International are placed at third place in the Group B standings while Al Aziz Developers are languishing at the last position.

Qudran enjoyed a dream start by winning their first two games against NFL Falcons and Shama Stylish Living. However, the team succumbed to a nine-wicket loss in their last match against Fair Deal Defenders. The team needs to focus more on the positives and make a comeback in the tournament.

On the other hand, Al Aziz Developers are yet to open their account in the points table. They lost their opening match to Brother Gas. The team needs to add a lot of strength to their batting as they could score only 66 runs in their first match.

Ahead of the match between Qudran International and Al Aziz Developers; here is everything you need to know:

>QUD vs AAD Telecast

QUD vs AAD match will not be telecast in India.

>QUD vs AAD Live Streaming

The Qudran International vs Al Aziz Developers game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>QUD vs AAD Match Details

The Qudran International vs Al Aziz Developers contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 9:00 pm IST on February 14, Monday.

>QUD vs AAD Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Mohammad Nadeem

>Vice-Captain: Zahir Ahmed

>Suggested Playing XI for QUD vs AAD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Junaid Shamzu

>Batters: Ali Imran Zaidi, Hamid Nawaz, Umer Yasin, Anil Kumar Sharma

>All-rounders: Imran Javed, Hameed Khan Hameedi, Mohammad Nadeem

>Bowlers: Shamim Ali, Zahir Ahmed, Irshad Hussain

>QUD vs AAD Probable XIs

>Qudran International: Zahir Ahmed (c), Hameed Khan Hameedi, Naseeb Khan (wk), Anil Kumar Sharma, Irshad Hussain, Rizwan Ahmed, Mehran Raja, Imran Javed, Saleem Abass, Umer Yasin, Abdulhaq Abdulmateen Lala

>Al Aziz Developers: Mohammad Nadeem, Mohammad Younus, Ali Imran Zaidi (c), Hamid Nawaz, Shamim Ali, Aqeel Siddiqui, Maaz Irfan, Mudassar Abbasi, Abdul Raziq, Junaid Shamzu (wk), Karim Ali

