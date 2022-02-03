>QUE vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United: Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will be playing against each other in the tenth match of the Pakistan Super League 2022. The two teams will have a go at each other at the National Stadium in Karachi at 08:00 PM IST on February 03, Thursday.

Quetta Gladiators need to add more fire in their batting line-up to ensure a good run in the tournament. The team has featured in a total of three games so far, winning two and losing one match. Gladiators’ most recent fixture saw them getting hammered by Multan Sultans by six runs.

Islamabad United also suffered a loss at the hands of Multan Sultan in their last league match. They scored 197 while chasing 217 runs to record a defeat by 20 runs. The team is third in the points table with one victory and one loss.

>Ahead of the match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United; here is everything you need to know:

>QUE vs ISL Telecast

QUE vs ISL match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>QUE vs ISL Live Streaming

The Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>QUE vs ISL Match Details

The Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United contest will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 08:00 PM IST on February 03, Thursday.

>QUE vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Alex Hales

Vice-Captain- Will Smeed

>Suggested Playing XI for QUE vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Duckett, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali

All-rounders: Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

>QUE vs ISL Probable XIs:

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), James Faulkner, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Ashir Qureshi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz

Islamabad United: Faheem Ashraf, Azam Khan (wk), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Mubashir Khan, Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange, Mohammad Wasim

