QUE vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars:Quetta Gladiators will square off against Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming match of the Pakistan Super League. The two teams will face each other at the National Stadium in Karachi at 08:00 PM IST on February 07, Monday.

Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars have endured contrasting rides in the tournament so far. Quetta are struggling to make the ends meet and are reeling at the second-last place. The team has won just one of their four league matches. Gladiators’ last game saw them failing to chase a big total of 230 runs against Islamabad United.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, made a dismal start to the tournament by losing their first game to Multan Sultans. However, the team recovered quickly under the leadership of Shaheen Shah Afridi. The franchise won all its next three games against Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United.

>Ahead of the match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars; here is everything you need to know:

>QUE vs LAH Telecast

QUE vs LAH match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>QUE vs LAH Live Streaming

The Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>QUE vs LAH Match Details

The Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars contest will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 08:00 PM IST on February 07, Monday.

>QUE vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Rashid Khan

Vice-Captain- Ahsan Ali

>Suggested Playing XI for QUE vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Duckett

Batters: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique, Ahsan Ali, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

>QUE vs LAH Probable XIs:

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed(c & wk), Ben Duckett, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, James Faulkner, Abdul Bangalzai, Shahid Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed

Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Harry Brook, Philip Salt (wk)

