QUE vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2023 match between the Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars: In the Tuesday match of the Pakistan Super League 2023, Quetta Gladiators will be locking horns with Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium in Karachi. Both teams have not delivered impressive performances in the tournament so far and they will be hoping to cause a turnaround from February 21.

Quetta Gladiators have featured in a total of three matches so far, winning one and losing two games. The team failed to deliver with the bat in its last game against Peshawar Zalmi. The Gladiators ended up with only 154 runs in their 20 overs. It was not a good total for the bowlers to defend at the batting-friendly wicket and they lost the game in 18.3 overs.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars are at the bottom of the points table. They looked good in their first game against Multan Sultans with a win by one run. However, the defending champion were beaten by Karachi Kings in their most recent match by a massive 67 runs.

Ahead of the match between the Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars, here is everything you need to know:

QUE vs LAH Telecast

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

QUE vs LAH Live Streaming

Pakistan Super League 2023 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

QUE vs LAH Match Details

QUE vs LAH match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 07:30 PM IST on February 21, Tuesday.

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Iftikhar Ahmed

Vice-Captain - Mohammad Nawaz

Suggested Playing XI for QUE vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope

Batters: Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, FK Zaman, MJ Guptill, Tahir Baig

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Naseem Shah, M Hasnain

QUE vs LAH Probable XIs:

Quetta Gladiators: S Ahmed(C), JJ Roy, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Odean Smith, Naseem Shah, Qais Ahmad, M Hasnain, MJ Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Nawaz

Lahore Qalandars: Hussain Talat, Kamran Ghulam, FK Zaman, Tahir Baig, D Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Shai Hope, Rashid Khan, S Afridi(C), Haris Rauf, Z Khan

