>QUE vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans: Quetta Gladiators will battle it out against Multan Sultans in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League 2022. The two teams will have a go at each other at the National Stadium in Karachi at 8:00 pm IST on January 31, Monday.

Following a poor start in the tournament, Quetta Gladiators bounced back in their second match. The team lost its first game to Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets. Gladiators made amends in the second game as they cruised to an eight-wicket win over Karachi Kings. With two points, the franchise is second in the points table.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans are dominating the T20 Championship from their first match. They have won both their games against Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars by seven and five wickets respectively. The team is expected to deliver another comprehensive performance as they will start the Monday match as favorites.

Ahead of the match between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans; here is everything you need to know:

>QUE vs MUL Telecast

QUE vs MUL match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>QUE vs MUL Live Streaming

The Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>QUE vs MUL Match Details

The Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans contest will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 8:00 pm IST on January 31, Monday.

>QUE vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Ahsan Ali

>Vice-Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

>Suggested Playing XI for QUE vs MUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

>Batters: Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali

>Allrounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz

>Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sohail Tanvir

>QUE vs MUL Probable XIs

>Quetta Gladiators: Sohail Tanvir, Ashir Qureshi, Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz

>Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, David Willey, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah

