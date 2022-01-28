>QUE vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi: Quetta Gladiators will battle it out against Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of the Pakistan Super League 2022. The two teams will have a go at each other at the National Stadium in Karachi at 8:00 PM IST on January 28, Friday.

Quetta Gladiators will hope for redemption after an underwhelming performance last year. The team won just off their ten league matches and finished at last place. Gladiators will hope to change their fortunes this time around. The team will be missing the services of Shahid Afridi as he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, are heading into PSL 2022 following a brilliant performance in the last season. Zalmi reached the final but faced a defeat at the hands of Multan Sultans by 47 runs. The runner-up will be without their skipper Wahab Riaz in their opening encounter.

Ahead of the match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi; here is everything you need to know:

>QUE vs PES Telecast

QUE vs PES match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>QUE vs PES Live Streaming

The Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>QUE vs PES Match Details

The Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi contest will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 8:00 PM IST on January 28, Friday.

>QUE vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Shoaib Malik

>Vice-Captain: Shimron Hetmyer

>Suggested Playing XI for QUE vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed

>Batters: Shoaib Malik, Shimron Hetmyer, Haider Ali

>Allrounders: James Faulkner, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed

>Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Sameen Gul

>QUE vs PES Probable XIs

>Quetta Gladiators: Umar Akmal, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir

>Peshawar Zalmi: Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sherfane Rutherford, Sameen Gul, Mohammad Umar, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat

