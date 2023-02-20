'Queen of World Cricket': Fans Celebrate as Smriti Mandhana Smashes Career Best 87-Run Knock

Smriti Mandhana smashed her career-best total of 87 runs against Ireland as the Indian Women’s cricket team squared off against Ireland in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 fixture at St George’s Oval on Monday.

In a must-win tie for India to qualify into the semifinals, Mandhana came up with a sublime knock, surpassing her previous career-best total.

The Indian opener had missed the first match of India’s T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan through injury, but despite that, she became the highest run-scorer in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2023 having smashed 149 runs in three matches.

Mandhana received four lifelines, as Ireland fielders dropped her multiple catches, and she made full use of the provided lifelines.

After smashing her career-best knock, Mandhana sent social media into a frenzy as fans celebrated her knock against Ireland by calling her the ‘Queen of world cricket’.

Mandhana’s brilliant knock was followed by Jemimah Rodrigues who put the finishing touches on India’s total as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit put up a total of 155/6.

Shafali Verma also contributed 24 runs to the cause in a must-win fixture for Indian women who will reach the semifinals with a victory against Ireland.

