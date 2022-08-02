Queensland Cricket Pays Tribute to Former Australian All-Rounder Phil Carlson

Queensland Cricket on Tuesday paid tribute to former Australian and Queensland all-rounder Phil Carlson, who has passed away after a long illness at the age of 70.

Carlson, who died on Friday, played two Tests for Australia against England in 1978-79 and was 12th man for two more Ashes Tests, as well as four ODIs against the tourists. His brief international career came at the height of the World Series Cricket schism.

The Queenslander, who would have turned 71 next week, has a strong record for his home state through a playing career that stretched across more than a decade after his first-class debut as an 18-year-old in January 1970.

Queensland Cricket Chair Chris Simpson expressed condolences to Carlson’s family on behalf of the cricket community.

“Phil provided many outstanding performances for Queensland, and in his post-playing life was a popular and much-admired member of the cricketing fraternity," Simpson said.

“He was a great supporter of the game through positions with the Queensland Cricketers’ Club and took much pleasure in being associated with country and premier cricket. We will mourn his passing and offer our sympathies to his family and friends," the chairman added.

Carlson was the first Queenslander to score a century and take 10 wickets in a match, with this feat coming against New South Wales in 1978-79. It came in one of his strongest summers, scoring 545 runs and taking 31 wickets for Queensland, and featuring his national Test and ODI debuts.

In all, the all-rounder played 89 first class games for Queensland, scoring 4144 runs at 28.97 and taking 122 wickets at 24.56. He also took 23 wickets in 21 games of One Day cricket for Queensland.

Carlson is survived by his wife Sandi, children Kandy, Steen, Kurt, Hana and nine grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday at the Queensland Cricketers’ Club.

