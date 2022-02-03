Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan Super League 2022 Match No. 10 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Quetta Gladiators will have a face-off with Islamabad United in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League. The two teams will aim to cause a turnaround on Thursday as they suffered a loss in their last league match.

Quetta fell to a poor start as they lost their first game to Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets. The team made a comeback in their second match by defeating Karachi Kings but were beaten by Multan Sultans in their next game. Gladiators’ batting performance isn’t up to the mark as the team lacks some good power-hitters.

Islamabad United, on the other hand, announced themselves in style by beating Peshawar Zalmi. However, defending champions Multan Sultans handed them a defeat in their second game by 20 runs. Though the result didn’t go in their favor, the franchise entertained the fans with a promising show.

Advertisement

>When will the PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Islamabad United (ISL) be held?

The match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will be conducted on Thursday, February 03.

>Where will PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Islamabad United (ISL) be played?

National Stadium in Karachi will host the match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.

>What time will the PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Islamabad United (ISL) begin?

The match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will begin at 08:00 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Islamabad United (ISL) match?

The match between Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

>How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Islamabad United (ISL) match?

Fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United encounter.

>Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Pakistan Super League 2022 Probable Playing XI:

QUE vs ISL, Pakistan Super League 2022, Quetta Gladiators probable playing XI: Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), James Faulkner, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Ashir Qureshi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz

QUE vs ISL, Pakistan Super League 2022, Islamabad United probable playing XI: Faheem Ashraf, Azam Khan (wk), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Mubashir Khan, Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange, Mohammad Wasim

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here