Islamabad United will take on Quetta Gladiators in the Friday match of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The two teams have experienced contrasting rides in the tournament so far.

Quetta Gladiators are struggling in the current edition of the Pakistan Super League. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table with three losses from their four games in the tournament so far. They are currently on a two-match losing streak as they were beaten by Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars by four wickets and 63 runs, respectively.

Speaking of Islamabad United, they have taken an early lead in the competition with two wins from three matches. With four points, United are second in the standings. The team will have momentum on their side as they won their last game against Peshawar Zalmi by chasing 157 runs in 20 overs.

When will the Pakistan Super League 2023 match Quetta Gladiators (QUE) vs Islamabad United (ISL) start?

The game will be conducted on February 24, Friday.

Where will the Pakistan Super League 2023 match Quetta Gladiators (QUE) vs Islamabad United (ISL) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

What time will the Pakistan Super League 2023 match Quetta Gladiators (QUE) vs Islamabad United (ISL) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Quetta Gladiators (QUE) vs Islamabad United (ISL) match?

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Quetta Gladiators (QUE) vs Islamabad United (ISL) match?

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

QUE vs ISL Pakistan Super League 2023 Match, Quetta Gladiators probable playing XI against Islamabad United: Mohammad Nawaz, JJ Roy, MJ Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Qais Ahmad, M Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, S Ahmed(C), Odean Smith

QUE vs ISL Pakistan Super League 2023 Match, Islamabad United probable playing XI against Quetta Gladiators: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Asif Ali, C Munro, HE van der Dussen, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, SH Khan(C), Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, TK Curran

