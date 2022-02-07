Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan Super League 2022 Match No. 15 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Quetta Gladiators will square off against Lahore Qalandars in match no. 15 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Monday, February 7 at the Karachi National Stadium. The game starts at 8:00 PM IST. Both sides have endured contrasting form so far this season, the Gladiators are languishing in fifth position in the points table having lost three out of four matches so far and just two points to their name. They lost to Islamabad United by 43 runs in their previous game and need to prove themselves with the business end of the tournament approaching.

On the other hand, the Qalandars are on a roll in the tournament. After facing a defeat in the tournament opener to Multan Sultans, the team led by Shaheen Shah Afridi have won three matches on the trot and are second in the points table with six points under their belt. The team successfully defended a comparatively modest total of 174 runs against Islamabad United in their previous encounter, which they won by eight runs. They will be looking to register their fourth win here on Monday.

This will also be the last game of the Karachi leg of the ongoing tournament, the action will shift to Lahore from February 10 and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the PSL 2022 QUE vs LAH live streaming online and telecast.

When will the PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) start?

The match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars will be played on Monday, February 7.

Where will PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) be played?

The National Stadium in Karachi will host the match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars.

What time will the PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) begin?

The match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) match?

The match between Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) match?

Fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars game.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2022 Probable Playing XI:

GLA vs LAH, Pakistan Super League 2022, Quetta Gladiators probable playing XI: Ahsan Ali, Abdul Bangalzai, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C, WK), Ben Duckett, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahid Afridi, James Faulkner, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah

GLA vs LAH, Pakistan Super League 2022, Lahore Qalandars probable playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt (WK), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

