Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan Super League 2022 Match No. 2 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Quetta Gladiators will lock horns against Peshawar Zalmi in match no. 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, on Friday, January 28. The match will be hosted at the National Stadium, in Karachi and is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST. The Gladiators will be keen to not repeat their woeful PSL 2021 campaign where they finished at the bottom of the table. They will be gunning for a strong performance this time around and have made some bold changes in the squad to help them. The team have added the likes of Ifthikar Ahmed, Umar Akmal and James Faulkner to add some balance and depth. Meanwhile, the Peshawar outfit, have a pretty decent squad and will fancy their chances this season. The likes of Hazratullah Zazai, Hussain Talat and others will aim to give the team a good start, while the middle order has skipper Shoaib Malik and S. Rutherford to keep the momentum going. Peshawar Zalmi lost to Multan Sultans in the final of PSL 2021 by 47 runs, they will surely look for a title finish in this edition.

With both teams eyeing a winning start, a riveting contest awaits fans in Karachi.

Advertisement

>Pakistan Super League 2022, Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Team News and Injury update

Quetta Gladiators’ Shahid Afridi will miss the opener after testing positive for COVID-19.

As for Peshawar, Zalmi has been dealt a blow, as regular captain Wahab Riaz and Haider Ali will miss their tournament opener.

>When will the PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) start?

Match No. 2 of the PSL 2022 will be played on Friday, January 28.

>Where will PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the National Stadium in Karachi.

>What time will the PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) begin?

The match will commence from 08:00 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) match?

The Match No. 2 between Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India channels in India.

Advertisement

>How do I watch the live streaming of Pakistan Super League 2022 Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) match?

Fans can live stream the action on SonyLIV app and website.

>Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League 2022 Probable Playing XI:

QUE vs PES, Pakistan Super League 2022, Quetta Gladiators probable playing XI: Umar Akmal, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai/Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C, WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Luke Wood/Daniel Lawrence, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Ashir Qureshi

QUE vs PES, Pakistan Super League 2022, Peshawar Zalmi probable playing XI: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (WK), Imam ul Haq, Shoaib Malik (C), Mohammad Haris, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Hussain Talat, Sohail Khan or Amad Butt, Usman Qadir, Matt Parkinson and Sirajuddin or Mohammad Umar

Advertisement

>

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here