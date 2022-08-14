'Quick One With the Skip Before...': Kuldeep Yadav Shares Selfie With KL Rahul Before Taking Off For Zimbabwe

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who is travelling to Zimbabwe with the India team for the three-match One-Day International series, shared a picture with skipper KL Rahul on his official instagram profile.

“Quick one with the skip before we take off. Zimbabwe calling @klrahul," Kuldeep wrote alongside the selfie shared on Instagram.

The three-match ODI series will begin on August 18. The teams will play all three matches at the Harare Sports Club.

Rahul has been cleared by the BCCI medical team to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy.

The last time Rahul played a competitive match was back on May 25 earlier this year, in the Indian Premier League eliminator. The 29-year-old had been named captain for the South Africa series but had to pull out due to an injury.

A sports hernia operation followed in Germany and just when it looked like he would recover in time for the West Indies series, he contracted Covid-19. Incidentally, Rahul also missed India’s tour of England and Ireland.

Since his recovery was taking time, he was not initially selected for the Zimbabwe tour and given time to get fully fit before the Asia Cup.

India ODI squad against Zimbabwe: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

