Quinton de Kock to Take The Knee; 'Deeply Sorry' For The Hurt And Confusion Caused

Quinton de Kock has apologised and is ‘more than happy’ to take the knee days after pulling out of South Africa’s T20 World Cup 2021 clash against West Indies following a diktat from his cricket board that made it mandatory for each member of the squad to show the gesture during the ongoing marquee event in UAE.

In a lengthy statement shared on CSA’s official Twitter handle, De Kock has said he did not, in any way meant to “disrespect anyone by not playing against West Indies, especially the West Indian team themselves."

“I would like to start by saying sorry to my teammates, and the fans back home. I never ever wanted to make this a Quinton issue. I understand the importance of standing against racism. and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example," the statement read.

De Kock says he will take the knee if it helps in spreading the message of anti-racism and makes the lives of others better. “If me taking a knee helps to educate others and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so. I did not, in any way, mean to disrespect anyone by not playing against West Indies, especially the West Indian team themselves. Maybe some people don’t understand that we were just hit with this on Tuesday morning on the way to a game," it read.

De Kock explained that he comes from a mixed race family and that black lives have mattered to him since the day he was born. “I am deeply sorry for all the hurt, confusion and anger that I have caused. I was quiet on this very important issue until now but I feel I have to explain myself a little bit," he said.

“For those who don’t kn ow, I come from a mixed race family. My half-sisters are coloured and my step morn is Black. For me, Black lives have mattered since I was born. Not just because there was an international movement," he added.

Explaining his reason behind pulling out of the WI clash, he said the squad was told about CSA’s decision the the match day itself and the fact that the players were asked to do it or face consequences felt as his “rights were taken away".

“The rights and equality of all people is more important than any individual. I was raised to understand that we all have rights, and they are important. I felt like my rights were taken away when I was told what we had to do in the way that we were told," he said.

“Since our chat with the board last night, which was very emotional. I think we all have a better understanding of their intentions as well. I wish this had happened sooner, because what happened on match day could have been avoided. I know I have an example to set. We were previously told we had the choice to do what we felt we wanted to do," he added.

The 28-year-old said he didn’t understand why a gesture was needed for him to prove he is against racism. “I chose to keep my thoughts to myself and thought of the pride of playing for my family and my country," he said.

“I didn’t understand why I had to prove it with a gesture when I live and learn and love people from all walks of life every day. When you are told what to do with no discussion f felt like it takes away the meaning.

“It I was racist I could easily have taken the knee and lied which is wrong and doesn’t build a better society. Those who have grown up with me and played with me know what type of person I am. I’ve been called a lot of things as a cricketer.

“Doff. Stupid. Selfish. Immature. But those didn’t hurt. Being called a racist because of a misunderstanding hurts me deeply.

‘It hurts my family. It hurts my pregnant wife. I am not a racist. In my heart of hearts. I know that. And I think those who know me know that.

“I know I’m not great with words but I’ve tried my best to explain how truly sorry I am for making like this is about me. It is not.

“I won’t lie. I was shocked that we were told on the way to an important match that there was an instruction that we had to follow with a perceived “or else." I don’t think I was the only one.

“We had camps. We had sessions. We had zoom meetings. We know where we all stand . And that is together. I love every one of my teammates and I love nothing more than playing cricket for South Africa," he concluded.

