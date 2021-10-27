Quinton de Kock's BLM Fallout: Mumbai Indians Likely to Release Him; BBL Franchise Interested-Report

Mumbai Indians are reportedly looking to cut down on Quinton de Kock from their squad especially after his refusal to take the knee on Tuesday. The South Africa cricketer made it clear that he won’t be complying to Cricket South Africa (CSA)’s new directive where it asked its players to collectively take a knee for the rest of the tournament.De Kock earns USD 500,000 with the heavyweight Mumbai franchise, and played a key role as opener cum wicket-keeper since 2019.

Proteas were the only side which hasn’t adopted a unified stance on the issue with different players doing as they liked. While coloured players never had a problem in taking the knee, some of their white colleague resorted to making a fist. De Kock even refused to do so.

Meanwhile the cricketer is unlikely to play the remaining games despite his captain Temba Bavuma coming out in his full support. Many are saying that De Kock might have played his last game for South Africa. Amidst all this, he has been approached by a BBL franchise. ‘The Daily Telegraph’ also reports that Mumbai Indians are not too keen on him which means he won’t be retained for the next year’s mega auctions.

“The emergence of Australian cricket as a lifeline for the 28-year-old has become even more significant as sources at the IPL revealed de Kock’s Mumbai Indians franchise had taken a dim view of him turning his back on the Black Lives Matter protest and were highly unlikely to retain him on his lucrative contract worth in excess of $500,000," the report states.

In such a scenario, BBL can gain extensively from De Kock’s availability. Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins said taking a knee shouldn’t be made compulsory. “We encourage our players to think about the issues and express their views as they see appropriate. We would certainly be interested in a player of his caliber to come to the BBL. It would be great for the competition," Cummins was quoted as saying.

