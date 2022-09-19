Quite Clear Axar Patel is The Guy Who Can do Job For us in Ravindra Jadeja's Absence: Skipper Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma has backed Axar Patel to do the job for the team in absence of veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who has been ruled out of upcoming series against Australia, South Africa and the T20 World Cup 2022. Jadeja sustained a knee injury which also ruled him out of the Asia Cup mid-tournament, he underwent surgery and is expected to miss competitive cricket for a long period.

The Indian captain admitted that Jadeja’s absence is a big blow for the team but he is confident that Axar has a great opportunity to showcase his talent as he is a like-to-like replacement for the CSK all-rounder.

“We needed an all-rounder there because Jadeja was a big miss for us. Axar was always a part of our plans. It was always going to be between Axar and Jadeja because they do similar things. Since Jadeja is not available we were quite clear that Axar is the guy who can do the job for us," said Rohit said in a press conference ahead of the three-match T20I series against Australia.

Axar has played 11 T20Is for India this year and claimed 8 wickets at an economy rate of 8.32. The southpaw impressed many with his batting skills on the West Indies tour earlier this year where he played a crucial 64-run* knock off 35 balls to take India over the line.

“Recently if you saw in the West Indies, he batted brilliantly, won the game single-handedly," Sharma said.

The Indian captain further pointed out that the left-arm spinner has the credentials to take charge of the bowl in all three phases of the innings which gives the team a big advantage.

“He is a three-phase bowler, bowls in powerplay middle-overs, maybe can bowl an over at the death as well if you want to make use of the bigger boundary," he said.

The upcoming T20I series against Australia and South Africa will help India find the right combination for the T20 World Cup as they have not finalised their playing XI yet for the mega ICC event.

