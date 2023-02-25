QUN vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Queensland vs New South Wales, Australia One-Day Cup, February 26

Queensland will face New South Wales in the Australia One-Day Cup on February 26. Queensland are languishing at the bottom of the table and were comprehensively defeated in their last match. They would want to register a win on Sunday and salvage their fledging campaign.

New South Wales defeated Tasmania by 102 runs in their last league match. They would be the favourites to win against Queensland. The likes of Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Matthew Gilkes and Moises Henriques make New South Wales a formidable team. You can make Sean Abbott and Moises Henriques the captain or vice-captain of your fantasy team.

Ahead of the match between Queensland and New South Wales, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Queensland and New South Wales be played?

The match between Queensland and New South Wales will be played on February 26.

Where will the match between Queensland and New South Wales be played?

The match between Queensland and New South Wales will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane.

What time will the match between Queensland and New South Wales begin?

The match between Queensland and New South Wales will begin at 8:35 am IST on February 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Queensland and New South Wales?

The match between Queensland and New South Wales will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Queensland and New South Wales?

The match between Queensland and New South Wales will not be live streamed.

Queensland vs New South Wales Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sean Abbott

Vice-Captain: Jimmy Peirson

Suggested Playing XI for Queensland vs New South Wales Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Gilkes

Batters: Joe Burns, Sam Heazlett, Oliver Davies

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Moises Henriques

Bowlers: Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis

Queensland vs New South Wales Predicted Playing XI:

Queensland: Joe Burns, Sam Truloff, Sam Heazlett, Jack Clayton, Max Bryant, Jimmy Peirson, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Blake Edwards

New South Wales: Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques, Jason Sangha, Oliver Davies, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Chris Green, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis

