QUN vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sheffield Shield 2021-22 match between Queensland and South Australia:

Queensland and South Australia will have a go at each other in the 18th match of the Sheffield Shield 2021-22. The match was scheduled to begin on Wednesday but due to the heavy floods in Brisbane, organisers abandoned the first day of play at the Gabba. The fixture will be a three-day battle starting on Thursday, March 3 with extended hours for the remainder of the match. The game starts at 5:30 AM IST.

Queensland played seven matches in this season of the Sheffield Shield where they managed to win two matches so far. They were held to held to a draw in their last fixture against Victoria. Meanwhile South Australia are the only side without a win so far, they played six matches this season and have collected just 12 points thus far. They too head into this game after a draw against Victoria in their previous match of the tournament.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Queensland and South Australia; here is everything you need to know:

QUN vs SAU Telecast

QUN vs SAU match will not be telecasted in India.

QUN vs SAU Live Streaming

The Queensland vs South Australia game will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

QUN vs SAU Match Details

The Queensland vs South Australia contest will be played at The Gabba, in Brisbane from March 3 to 5. The game starts at 05:30 AM IST.

QUN vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Henry Hunt

Vice-Captain: Matt Kuhnemann

Suggested Playing XI for QUN vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Jimmy Peirson

Batters: Matt Renshaw, Jake Carder, Henry Hunt, Daniel Drew

All-rounders: James Bazley, Jack Wildermuth

Bowlers: Gurinder Sandhu, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Matt Kuhnemann

QUN vs SAU Probable XIs:

Queensland: Xavier Barlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jimmy Peirson (C), Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Bryce Street, Sam Turloff, Jack Wildermuth

South Australia: Henry Hunt (C), Jake Weatherald, Jake Carder, Daniel Drew, Harry Nielsen, Jake Lehmann, Liam Scott, Nathan McAndrew, David Grant, Brendan Doggett, Lloyd Pope

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here