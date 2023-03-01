QUN vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sheffield Shield 2022-23 match between Queensland and South Australia: Queensland will be squaring off against South Australia for the second time in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 at The Gabba in Brisbane. The two teams did equally well in their first game against each other as it ended in a draw. Joe Burns was the top performer for Queensland while Nathan McSweeney ruled the run-scoring charts for South Australia.

Notably, the two teams are experiencing similar rides in the tournament. Queensland are second-last in the points table. They have won two of their seven league matches so far while their three games ended in a draw. They scored a good win over New South Wales in their last game by five wickets.

On the other hand, South Africa were beaten by Victoria in their most recent Sheffield Shield game by a massive 177 runs. They have collected 24 points so far with the help of two wins and three draws from eight league games. South Australia are fourth in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Queensland and South Australia, here is everything you need to know:

QUN vs SAU Telecast

Queensland vs South Australia game will not be telecasted in India.

QUN vs SAU Live Streaming

Sheffield Shield 2022-23 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

QUN vs SAU Match Details

QUN vs SAU match will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane at 05:30 AM IST on March 02, Thursday.

QUN vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Joe Burns

Vice-Captain - Nathan McSweeney

Suggested Playing XI for QUN vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Harry Nielsen

Batters: Daniel Drew, Joe Burns, Jake Lehmann, Henry Hunt

All-rounders: Nathan McSweeney, Michael Neser

Bowlers: Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, Mark Steketee, Ben Manenti

QUN vs SAU Probable XIs:

Queensland: Jack Clayton, Joe Burns, Sam Heazlett, Bryce Street, James Bazley, Michael Neser, KW Richardson, Mark Steketee, L Guthrie, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (c)

South Australia: Daniel Drew, Nathan McSweeney, Jake Carder, Henry Hunt (c), Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, Brendan Doggett, Jake Lehmann, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (w)

