QUN vs WAU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sheffield Shield 2021 match, November 10, 05:30 am IST

>QUN vs WAU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sheffield Shield 2021 match between Queensland and Western Australia: The tenth match of the Sheffield Shield 2021 will witness an interesting game of cricket between Queensland and Western Australia. The high-voltage game will kick off at 05:30 am IST on November 10, Wednesday at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Queensland are looking good in the Sheffield Shield 2021. The team kickstarted their campaign with a draw against Tasmania and South Australia. It was in their last encounter that the team finally registered a win in the competition. Queensland defeated Tasmania by 96 runs to occupy the top position.

Talking about Western Australia, they are also doing a decent job in the league. The team is currently second with one victory, one loss, and one abandoned match. Western Australia will take a lot of momentum from their last match as they got better of South Australia by six wickets.

>Ahead of the match between Queensland and Western Australia; here is everything you need to know:

>QUN vs WAU Telecast

Queensland vs Western Australia game will not be telecasted in India

>QUN vs WAU Live Streaming

The Sheffield Shield 2021 games are streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>QUN vs WAU Match Details

The Sheffield Shield 2021 match between Queensland and Western Australia will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane at 05:30 am IST on November 10, Wednesday.

>QUN vs WAU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Shaun Marsh

Vice-Captain: Usman Khawaja

>Suggested Playing XI for QUN vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Whiteman

Batters: Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Cameron Green

All-rounders: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Hilton Cartwright

Bowlers: Matthew Kelly, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson

>QUN vs WAU Probable XIs:

>Queensland: Jimmy Peirson, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Joe Burns, Bryce Street, Sam Heazlett, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Marnus Labuschagne, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson

>Western Australia: Josh Philippe, Sam Whiteman, Cameron Bancroft, Shaun Marsh, Cameron Green, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Corey Rocchiccioli, Lance Morris, Hilton Cartwright, Sam Whiteman

