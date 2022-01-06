>QUN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 match between Queensland Fire and South Australian Scorpions: Queensland Fire will clash against South Australian Scorpions for the first time in the Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 on Friday. The two teams are scheduled to play at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane, Queensland at 05:30 AM IST on January 07.

South Australian Scorpions will be playing their first match of the league on Friday. The team will be at a slight disadvantage as their players might be a little rusty. They will also have less knowledge about the playing conditions as compared to Queensland Fire. Having said that, the team has a balanced squad at their disposal and they can cause an upset.

Queensland Fire, on the other hand, have featured in two games so far, winning and losing one each. They started their tournament on a winning note by defeating Tasmania by 66 runs. However, in the second match, they were outclassed by the same opposition by five wickets. Fire will be desperate to make a comeback to the winning ways while playing in front of the home crowd.

>Ahead of the match between Queensland Fire and South Australian Scorpions; here is everything you need to know:

>QUN-W vs SAU-W Telecast

The QUN-W vs SAU-W match will not be telecasted in India.

>QUN-W vs SAU-W Live Streaming

The Queensland Fire vs South Australian Scorpions fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

>QUN-W vs SAU-W Match Details

The QUN-W vs SAU-W match will be played at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane, Queensland at 05:30 AM IST on January 07, Friday.

>QUN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Lilly Mills

Vice-Captain- Courtney Webb

>Suggested Playing XI for QUN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tegan McPharlin, Beth Mooney

Batters: Mikayla Hinkley, Laura Kimmince, Bridget Patterson, Courtney Webb

All-rounders: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Lilly Mills

Bowlers: Samantha Betts, Holly Ferling, Alex Price

>QUN-W vs SAU-W Probable XIs:

Queensland Fire: Jess Jonassen, Lilly Mills, Holly Ferling, Beth Mooney, Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Ellie Johnston, Ruth Johnston, Georgia Prestwidge

South Australian Scorpions: Bridget Patterson, Emma De Broughe, Josephine Dooley, Courtney Webb, Annie O’Neil, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Samantha Betts, Eliza Doddridge, Alex Price, Brooke Harris, Tegan McPharlin

