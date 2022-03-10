QUN-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 match between Queensland Fire Women and Victoria Women: Queensland Fire Women will clash against Victoria Women for the first time in the Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 on Thursday. The two teams are scheduled to play at the Sydney Cricket Ground at 04:30 AM IST on March 10. Both the teams will be missing the services of their handful of key players as they are busy representing Australia in the ongoing Women’s World Cup.

Queensland Fire Women made a good start to the league by defeating Tasmania Women by 66 runs. However, the team lost its second match against the same opposition by five wickets. Queensland are heading into the Thursday game after their match against South Australia Women was washed out. With one victory from three games, the team is fourth in the points table.

Advertisement

Victoria Women, on the other hand, are struggling in the tournament. They have lost as many as four games while their one match was washed out. The team needs to regroup themselves and score their first win in the competition at the earliest.

Ahead of the match between Queensland Fire Women and Victoria Women; here is everything you need to know:

QUN-W vs VCT-W Telecast

The QUN-W vs VCT-W match will not be telecasted in India.

QUN-W vs VCT-W Live Streaming

The Queensland Fire Women vs Victoria Women fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

QUN-W vs VCT-W Match Details

The QUN-W vs VCT-W match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground at 04:30 AM IST on March 10, Thursday.

QUN-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Grace Parson

Vice-Captain- Anna Lanning

Suggested Playing XI for QUN-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney

Batters: Mikayla Hinkley, Anna Lanning, Rhiann O’Donnell, Laura Kimmince

All-rounders: Grace Parson, Kim Garth

Bowlers: Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Sippel, Sophie Day, Tayla Vlaeminck

QUN-W vs VCT-W Probable XIs:

Queensland Fire Women: Grace Harris, Ruth Johnston, Beth Mooney, Mikayla Hinkley, Laura Kimmince, Georgia Voll, Grace Parson, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Sippel, Meagan Dixon, Charli Knott

Victoria Women: Rhiann O’Donnell, Nicole Faltum, Meg Lanning, Anna Lanning, Amy Vine, Holly Spencer, Sophie Day, Tayla Vlaeminck, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Samantha Bates

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here