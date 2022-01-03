QUT vs DAT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D20 League 2021/22 match, January 03, 09:30 PM IST

>QUT vs DAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021/22 match between Qurum Thunders and Darsait Titans: Qurum Thunder will go one-on-one against Darsait Titans in their first Super Four match of the Oman D20 League 2021/22. The game will be hosted at the Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 09:30 PM IST on January 03, Monday.

In the first tie between both sides, Darsait Titans hammered Qurum Thunders by 57 runs. It was a one-sided match as Titans made a firm hold on the game and didn’t give any chances to Thunders to make a comeback. Khurram Nawaz’s 47 and Ravindra Karunaratne’s 48 propelled the team to 145 runs in 20 overs.

Batting in the second innings, Qurum Thunder could score only 88 runs. Shoaib Khan was the lone warrior for his team as he slammed 61 runs. However, lack of support from other batter caused a collapse of the team.

Overall, Thunder finished at second place in the points table. The team won four matches while losing two games. Darsait Titans, on the other hand, won four games while losing three to end the league stage at third place.

>Ahead of the match between Qurum Thunders and Darsait Titans; here is everything you need to know:

>QUT vs DAT Telecast

QUT vs DAT match will not be televised in India.

>QUT vs DAT Live Streaming

QUT vs DAT match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>QUT vs DAT Match Details

The QUT vs DAT match will be played at Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 09:30 PM IST on January 03, Monday.

>QUT vs DAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kashyapkumar Prajapati

Vice-Captain- Sachin Kumar Jagra

>Suggested Playing XI for QUT vs DAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sultan Ahmed, Adeel Ahmad Shafique

Batters: Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, Chaminda Lakmal, Kashyapkumar Prajapati

All-rounders: Sachin Kumar Jagra, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayan Khan

Bowlers: Shoaib Khan, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Yagnit Ashwin Pandya

>QUT vs DAT Probable XIs:

Qurum Thunders: Shoaib Khan, Munis Ansari, Adeel Ahmad Shafique (WK), Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Samay Shrivastava, Ayan Khan, Jatinder Singh (C), Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Sandeep Goud

Darsait Titans: Yagnik Ashwin Pandya, Amanpreet Sirah, Nalinda Prasad Liyangassinnage, Sultan Ahmed (wk), Ikram Sadaat, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Ubaid Ullah, Khurram Khan, Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Chaminda Lakmal

