QUT vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match between Qurum Thunders and Ghubrah Giants:

Qurum Thunders will fight a battle with Ghubrah Giants in the 14th match of the Oman D10 2022. The two teams will play against each other at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 07:00 PM IST on March 16, Wednesday.

Qurum Thunders are doing well in the T10 Championship. The team lost its first game to Bousher Busters by seven wickets. Following the defeat, the team quickly made amends. They are now on a two-match winning streak as they defeated Darsait Titans and Ruwi Rangers by seven runs and nine wickets respectively. With four points from three games, the team is fourth in the points table.

Speaking of Ghubrah Giants, they are failing to put up decent performances with the bat. The team got off to a dream start by hammering Khuwair Warriors by eight wickets. However, they failed to continue the trend and ended up losing to Ruwi Rangers and Azaiba XI.

Ahead of the match between Qurum Thunders and Ghubrah Giants; here is everything you need to know:

QUT vs GGI Telecast

Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants game will not telecast in India

QUT vs GGI Live Streaming

The Oman D10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

QUT vs GGI Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 07:00 PM IST on March 16, Wednesday.

QUT vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dean Foxcroft

Vice-Captain - Kashyapkumar Prajapati

Suggested Playing XI for QUT vs GGI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pranav Mehta

Batters: Shoaib Khan, Jatinder Singh, Dean Foxcroft, Kashyapkumar Prajapati

All-rounders: Rana Naeem, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Kashif Ali

Bowlers: Samay Shrisvastava, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Moshin Qureshi

QUT vs GGI Probable XIs:

Qurum Thunders: Jatinder Singh (c), Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Suraj Kumar (wk), Rana Naeem, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Munis Ansari, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Samay Shrisvastava, Siddharth Bukkapatnam

Ghubrah Giants: Aqil Khan, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Abdullah Faizan, Kashif Ali, Dean Foxcroft, Ahmed Khan, Moshin Qureshi, Sanjaya Ravindra, Adeel Abbas, Pranav Mehta (c & wk), Shehbaz Nasar

