QUT vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D20 League 2021/22 match, January 04, 09:30 PM IST

>QUT vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021/22 match between Qurum Thunders and Ghubrah Giants: Qurum Thunders will clash with Ghubrah Giants in their second Super Four match of the Oman D20 League 2021-22. The two teams will play against each other at the Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 09:30 PM IST on January 04, Tuesday.

Ghubrah Giants and Qurum Thunder started the Super Four round on a contrasting note. Giants ended up losing their first match to Ruwi Ragers by 54 runs as they couldn’t chase 188 runs in their 20 overs. Qurum Thunders, on the other hand, won their first game against Darsait Titans by successfully chasing 166 runs.

Speaking about their performance during the league stage, Thunders won four and lost two games to occupy second place. Giants, on the other hand, lost as many as three out of their seven league games to finish at fourth place in the group stage.

>Ahead of the match between Qurum Thunders and Ghubrah Giants; here is everything you need to know:

>QUT vs GGI Telecast

QUT vs GGI match will not be televised in India.

>QUT vs GGI Live Streaming

QUT vs GGI match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>QUT vs GGI Match Details

The QUT vs GGI match will be played at Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 09:30 PM IST on January 04, Tuesday.

>QUT vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Adeel Abbas

Vice-Captain- Jatinder Singh

>Suggested Playing XI for QUT vs GGI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pranav Mehta

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Adeel Abbas, Ayan Khan, Pranav Madaan

All-rounders: Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Ahmed Khan, Sandeep Goud

Bowlers: Shoaib Khan, Munis Ansari, Sanjaya Ravindra

>QUT vs GGI Probable XIs:

Qurum Thunders: Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Suraj Kumar, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Sandeep Goud, Munis Ansari, Samay Shrivastava, Ayan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Shoaib Khan

Ghubrah Giants: Pranav Mehta, Haroon Khan, Adeel Abbas, Ahmed Khan, Akshay Jathar, Abdullah Faizan, Sanjaya Ravindra, Pranav Madaan, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Arbaz Qureshi, Moshin Qureshi

