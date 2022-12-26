R Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik Have Shared Useful Insights With Me: N Jagadeesan

Tamil Nadu opening batter N Jagadeesan has said that he is “proud" of being among runs but also added that he is following a process that has helped me to stay in form.

“If I look back at the scores, I’m really proud of it but at the same time, it’s more about how I have been preparing for a particular game. These are the small things that I have been working on. The scores just followed the process. The process is something you do and follow every day. The preparation has to be everyday," Jagadeesan told reporters ahead of the Ranji Trophy match against Delhi.

“I try to play according to the situation, just go match by match or to even break that down, ball by ball," he added.

The opening batter was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL auction last week for a sum of Rs 90 lakhs. The right-hander expressed his delight on being picked up by the KKR franchise.

“To be honest, I’m extremely happy that I’m a part of the KKR family but at the same time I’m trying to stay in the present. Before the auctions also, my thought process was that if I get picked, well and good but if not then that’s also not end of the road. So, I’m just sticking on to the process. But, yeah of I get to play the matches, I will be happy," the wicket-keeper batter said.

Quizzed about the interaction with R Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik, Jagadeesan lauded the two and added that they shared some very useful insights with him during the conversations they had with him about the game.

“There have been very senior players in Tamil Nadu and I have been fortunate enough to play with almost everyone. R Ashwin and also Dinesh Karthik had been speaking to me a lot and they probably saw the potential in me. I have had a lot of conversations about cricket with them in general, how they prepare and everybody has given me the inputs."

Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan have been on a roll in the domestic circuit in the recent past and talking about his partnership with the latter, Jagadeesan admitted that the two have a great each other’s game.

“We compliment each other very well. Apart from that, we are pretty quick when it comes to running between the wickets. We understand each other’s game really well and we do have discussion among ourselves," concluded.

Tamil Nadu will be facing Delhi in the third round of the Ranji Trophy season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. While Tamil Nadu so far has three points from two games, Delhi are bottom-placed in Elite Group B with just one point in two fixtures.

