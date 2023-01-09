'Rabba Bakshiyan Tu Enniyan Meherbaniyan': Virat Kohli's Stunning Picture With Wife Anushka And Daughter Vamika Goes Viral

Batting superstar Virat Kohli has shared a cute picture of his family on the eve of India-Sri Lanka ODI series. The picture shows doting parents Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma holding the hands of their daughter Vamika from either side as they walk her on the beach.

Kohli captioned the image, “Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan" which loosely translates to the former India captain wishing blessings from the almighty for his daughter and being grateful.

Kohli, who was rested from the Sri Lanka T20I series, will be back in action from Tuesday in the first ODI of a three-match series for India in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, it’s been widely reported that the Indian team management has moved on from both Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the shortest format as they start building for the next year’s T20 World Cup in West Indies-USA.

Rahul Dravid’s recent comments have only added credence to the rumours.

“For us, obviously, from the last semi-final (2022 T20 World Cup) that we played against England, only 3-4 boys are playing in the XI (vs Sri Lanka). We are slightly in a different stage of looking at the next cycle of T20, so ours is a slightly younger team and for us to play against the quality of Sri Lanka is a fantastic experience. The good thing is that a lot of focus is on the ODI World Cup and World Test Championship, so the T20s give us the opportunity to try out these guys," Dravid had said in Pune.

However, former India captain and chairman of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar thinks that both Kohli and Rohit have plenty of cricket left and will soon be back playing T20 cricket for the team.

“Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have done great service to Indian cricket, They are extremely fit and both have a lot of cricket left in them. I think when there’s an important event, they will be back in India T20 team," Vengsarkar told reporters recently.

“I’m a huge fan of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Don’t write off them. Age is no criteria, both Kohli and Rohit physically and mentally very strong to continue in all three formats for team India," he added.

