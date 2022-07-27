'Rahul Dravid A Professor When It Comes to Cricket, Known Him Since 1996'-Paddy Upton

BCCI roped in Paddy Upton as their mental conditioning coach for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 with he joining the team in West Indies already. The renowned mental conditioning coach, who was part of the support staff of India’s 2011 World Cup winning team, is re-joining the national set-up in the lead up to the T20 World Cup in Australia and there are already expectations of him.

Upton was first roped in by former India coach Gary Kirsten, when he took charge of the senior national team in 2008 and they forged a successful partnership till 2011. Upton, since then has been associated with various IPL teams and has worked with Dravid at Rajasthan Royals.

Nonetheless, it was his chemistry with coach Dravid which is likely to have played a crucial role in bagging him the job. Both Rahul and Paddy go back a long way. Although fans do believe that the duo was part of Rajasthan Royals in IPL and were part of the 2011 World Cup winning squad, the history is a bit long.

It was in 1996 that Upton first received a call ‘from a young Indian player who was just hungry for knowledge.’

“When I started with the South African cricket team in 1996, a young Indian cricketer phoned me on a tour to South Africa. And said ‘I believe you are the fitness trainer, can I buy you a cup of coffee and ask you some questions. And his name was Rahul Dravid," Upton was heard saying on a video shared by BCCI across social media.

“So, he has always been someone who has got such a hunger to learn. Not only cricket, he is a professor when it comes to the game of cricket. About life and everything beyond cricket. And we have been in these conversations about life, cricket and spirituality since 1996," he added.

“We picked it up again in 2008 when I joined with Gary Kirsten. So, it is a conversation I have been in for a long time and I am super exited."

