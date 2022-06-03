Rahul Dravid has brought consistency in Indian team selection, reckons Saba Karim

Former Indian cricket Saba Karim reckons that the appointment of Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the national side has brought consistency in the team selection process. Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri as India’s head coach ahead of the home T20i and Test series against New Zealand last year.

Speaking on a TV panel discussion on Indian News, Karim added said every coach and captain need their side to win matches but when selectors unilaterally pick the team, it becomes difficult to have a ‘conducive environment’.

“It is being seen more after Rahul Dravid has come in and it is correct as well. Every captain or coach will want that there should be continuity in his team, how the captain or coach gives comfort to their players that they are there to take care of them and they should play freely, " he said.

On being asked about Ishan Kishan’s selection, despite his poor performance in IPL, Karim said if selectors started dropping players for one rough season, players will not be able to feel secure about their spot.

He added that Rohit Sharma and Dravid share the same thought process on giving players a fair chance if there is potential.

India is set to play South Africa in a home T20i series beginning on June 9. While senior players like Rohit, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been given rest, the selectors have abstained from dropping players based on IPL performances.

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has received his maiden national call up as a reward for his terrific run in the IPL. Umran with his ability to consistently clock over 150 kmph impressed cricket pundits and fans alike. The Jammu& Kashmir born pacer won the award for fastest delivery in every match he played and finished the season with 22 wickets including a 5 wicket haul agai0nst Gujarat Titans.

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has also been named in the 17 member squad that will be led by KL Rahul in absence of Rohit Sharma

T20I Squad For South Africa Series

KL Rahul (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

