Krishnamachari Srikkanth, former India captain and ex-chairman of selection committee, gave a furious comment on Rahul Dravid. He was unpleased with the team selection for the first T20I match against West Indies and felt that India should have gone ahead with Deepak Hooda over Shreyas Iyer in the playing XI.

During the first T20I of the five match series in Tarouba,Trinidad, India captain Rohit Sharma announced that Shreyas Iyer would bat at No.3 for India as against Deepak Hooda.

“Where is Hooda? He did well in T20Is, He did well in ODIs as well. He is the guy who should be there. In T20 cricket you need to understand, that you need all-rounders. Batting all-rounders, bowling all-rounders, so more the all-rounders better for you," said Srikkanth.

To this comment, former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha who was sharing the panel with Srikkanth replied and defended Rahul Dravid’s team selection.

Ojha said, “Rahul bhai believes that if a player performed for you first then play him and back him. Then you go ahead with the other options. "

Srikkanth immediately stopped him midway through his explanation to say, “Rahul Dravid ka soch humko nehi chaiye. Aapka soch chaiye. Abhi chaiye. Abhi do." (We don’t need Rahul Dravid’s thought. We need yours. Right now. Give it now)

Ojha smiled and sided with Srikkanth’s choice saying, “Hooda toh hona chaiye. Obviously Hooda." (Hooda should be there. Obviously Hooda)

“Bas. Khatam (That’s it)," replied the veteran India cricketer.

Shreyas Iyer came to bat at number three during the first T20I but eventually suffered a four-ball duck in the match after India were put to bat first.

Iyer had a good outing during the three-match ODI series where Shikhar Dhawan led team scripted a 3-0 whitewash against West Indies. Iyer had managed to score two fifties in the first two ODI matches and showcased good batting skills throughout the series. However, in the first T20I, he was sent back to pavilion on a duck after Akeal Hosein caught a brilliant catch on Obed McCoy’s delivery.

India won the first T20I by 68 runs and now the team will lock horns with the Carribean side on August 1 (Monday) at Warner park Stadium, Basseterre.

