'Rahul Dravid Or Chairman of Selector Must Have Word With Him'-Gautam Gambhir Concerned About Prithvi Shaw After Yet Another India Snub

Despite being among the runs, young India batter Prithvi Shaw has failed to make the cut once again as he was dropped for the three match T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka.

Expectations were high from the youngsters when he was just coming onto the scene and he heightened them even more when he scored a century on debut against West Indies in 2018. But then fate intervened and he was caught for doping violation. This would go onto change things for the youngster with his attitude coming under scrutiny. Is that got something to do with his repeated omissions?

Perhaps he might not have the temeperament or the discipline needed. His cryptic posts only proving that the spate of decisions by the BCCI might have hurt him. Here, it must be mentioned that he accounted for 336 runs at a super strike rate of 181.42 in recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir when asked about the Shaw situation, agreed that the youngster might have some problems. But he asked the BCCI to give the ‘boy’ a few more chances before making up their minds. He added that player’s upbringing must be looked at before making any judgement. Furthermore, he asked Rahul Dravid, who had coached him during u-19 World Cup 2018, to have a dialogue so the youngster doesn’t fall off the radar.

“Someone like a Prithvi Shaw, the kind of start he had to his international career and the kind of talent he has, you back a player on talent. Yes, you have to look at the upbringing as well - where he comes from and the challenges he’s had as well. It makes even more sense for the management and the selectors to keep him around the mix, and help him get on the right track," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

“I feel that if that’s the case [fitness and lifestyle issues], someone - whether it’s Rahul Dravid or the chairman of selectors - should actually have a word with him, give him clarity and keep him around the group. People who should be on the right path should be around the group, so that they are monitored better. Because the moment you leave them apart, they can go all over the place.

