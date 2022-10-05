Rahul Dravid Sums Up Series Wins Over Australia, South Africa: 'Two Good Positive Results'

At the end of the hectic Twenty20 home international series played against the Twenty20 World Champion, Australia and a highly competitive South Africa, Rahul Dravid appeared to be upbeat with the results: 2-1 wins apiece against the Aaron Finch led Australia and Temba Bavuma led South Africa. Both teams from the Southern Hemisphere play a like brand of cricket and look to take the proceedings of the game to the next level by thinking out of the box at all times.

The name of the game in Twenty20 is to outwit the rival. And it is on these two counts that the Rohit Sharma led India outsmarted the two World class opponents at Mohali, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati. The second match against Australia was reduced to eight overs though because of the rain affected outfield.

After going down to the men from Cape of Good Hope by 49 runs at a full house Holkar Stadium in Indore, Dravid, responding to a question on how he would sum up the two series said: “It really went well for us, to be honest. Obviously two good teams (opponents); Australia are the Twenty20 World Champion and South Africa is a team that we had never beaten in a home Twenty20 series. So to get a 2-1 finish in both the series are two good positive results for us.’’

Very soon Dravid would complete one year as the Head Coach of the Indian team (his first match as coach was against New Zealand at Jaipur on November 17, 2021). The team was hampered by the absence of the livewire all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (for the entire series at home) and Jasprit Bumrah who on a comeback played only two matches against Australia and was compelled to pull out of the squad because of a nagging back.

These were two big blows as both were declared unfit to be eligible to make the World Cup squad.

Dravid emphasised this point saying: ““It was a kind of series wherein we were unfortunate with one or two injuries, and the series also gave us an opportunity to rotate the squad a bit, give players rest…in fact not really rest, but spend time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to ensure that they were able to get their strengths up and build on the workload leading to the World Cup in Australia."

“All in all, we got what we needed from the two series against Australia and South Africa, there were some good performances, there were tight games. It was tough games for the bowlers from high scoring game, as it is always in India. But the boys can be happy with the fact that we got the right result,’’ he said.

Dravid was right in saying that the team ought to be pleased with the outcome of the series, but the bowling department — as the discerning would have envisaged before the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates — has been considerably weakened because of the serious damage caused to the bodies of Jadeja first and thereafter Bumrah.

Skipper Sharma would have deployed them for four overs each in almost all the games leading the ICC event in Australia and and also during the competition. He is going to miss them.

The idea of playing two tough teams before embarking for the World Cup in Australia was to get into the high-intensity mode, thrash out issues aimed to get the right combination in different situations and against different opponents and use its batting and bowling resources judiciously in order to avoid injuries to an already beleaguered side.

The last two matches against South Africa that was played on absolute flat decks – as against a lively one at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram – revealed the shortcomings of the not so experienced fast and seam bowling variety to check the onslaught from David Miller and Rilee Rossouw. A dangerous customer to deal with, Miller hammered a 47-ball unbeaten 106 with eight boundaries and seven maximums in Guwahati and in the next match at Indore, Rossouw demonstrated his prowess with a maiden Twenty20 international century (100 not out, 47 balls, 7 x 4s and 8 x 6s).

Without the likes of Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya the Indian seam attack looked listless; Deepak Chahar showed glimpses of coming into his own after his comeback against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup match in Dubai. His figures are: 4-0-28-0 against Afghanistan, 4-0-24-2 against South Africa at Thiruvananthapuram, 4-1-24-0 at Guwahati and 4-0-48-1. On current form he – already a standby — has become a contender to replace Bumrah in the Indian team.

It has been dream season for left hand seamer Arshdeep Singh; he sent down a remarkable first over in the first Twenty20 on the Greenfield pitch, taking three wickets. He has played 13 matches and taken 19 wickets at 19.79 and he should look forward to good outings in Australia. Sharma will hope that the patka-clad seamer gets breakthroughs in the power play. Dravid touched upon the speed and bounce aspect on Australian pitches, and this should benefit most of the Indian seamers.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (35 wickets), Harshal Patel (26), Yuzvendra Chahal (22), Axar Patel (22), Arshdeep Singh (19), Hardik Pandya (12), Ravichandran Ashwin (8) have been India’s most successful bowlers after the last year’s ICC Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE. Mohammed Shami played five matches in the last year’s World Cup, but he has not been picked even once after his last match against Namibia on November 8, 2021. The selectors have to take a big call on him and Chahar. Dravid said the team has time till October 15 to take that tactical call. Shami was down with Covid-19 and the medical team has to assess his recovery and fitness.

In the batting department, Suryakumar Yadav – the highest run getter for India this Calendar year (801 runs) — has continued to shine. With a batting line up comprising Sharma, K.L. Rahul, Virat Kohli, Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik, India would bank heavily on the individual ability of these batsmen to deliver in a big way for the bowlers to work as a group.

Dravid though had this to say in defence of his bowlers. “

“They have been very flat wickets (at Guwahati and Indore), not easy bowling in the death for both teams. not just us. Australia and South Africa, they have a lot of experience in their bowling and they struggled in the death as well."

“But we have to look at ourselves and see how we can improve. Certainly that is an area we would like to improve and get better at. As you play these big tournaments, margins can be very small and every run can matter and if we can cut them at any stage of the game, it is certainly going to make a difference."

After a disappointing show in the Asia Cup, India, as Dravid articulated at the post match press conference in Indore, would look at victories against Australia and South Africa as a positive outcome before the serious business of the ICC Twenmty20 Men’s World Cup in Australia.

