Home » Cricket Home » News » Rahul Dravid Tests Positive for Covid-19; Unlikely to Travel With Team for Asia Cup 2022: Reports

Rahul Dravid Tests Positive for Covid-19; Unlikely to Travel With Team for Asia Cup 2022: Reports

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2022, 10:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid (AFP Image)
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid (AFP Image)

India head coach Rahul Dravid has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 just days ahead of the Asia Cup 2022

Advertisement

India head coach Rahul Dravid has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 just days ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 and is unlikely to travel with the team to Dubai for the competition starting August 28.

Dravid had not travelled with the Indian ODI team for the Zimbabwe tour and VVS Laxman had taken over the coaching duties. India beat Zimbabwe 3-0 in the three-match ODI series.

Dravid, along with batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, had been given rest and all three were supposed to link up with India’s Asia Cup squad in Dubai.

India are to open their campaign on August 28 with the high-octane clash against Pakistan. The teams have started to assemble in the Dubai for the T20 event.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

More to follow…

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: August 23, 2022, 10:08 IST
last updated: August 23, 2022, 10:21 IST