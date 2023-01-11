Rahul Dravid Turns 50: A Look at Legendary Cricketer's Tenure as Team India Head Coach

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAHUL DRAVID: One of the finest batters ever to play the game of cricket, Rahul Dravid exhibited sheer class and impeccable timing while facing the opposition bowlers. If effortless batting had a definition then Dravid’s batting would have been the most suitable example of it.

Dravid, popularly known as The Wall for his solid defensive batting approach, possessed the fine art of tackling most lethal bowlers with sheer ease almost anywhere in the world. The Bengaluru-born cricketer had announced his retirement in 2012.

But Dravid did not stop mesmerising the innumerable fans and followers of Indian cricket. After his retirement, Dravid focussed on coaching. Dravid was appointed as the head coach of Indian cricket team in November 2021. Needless to say, Dravid’s stint as India coach was no less sensational.

As the former India skipper celebrates his 50th birthday today, it is time to take a look at his tenure as India coach:

In his first assignment for the Men in Blue, Dravid had to face the formidable New Zealand side. And Rahul Dravid could not have asked for a better start to his tenure as India head coach. India, under Dravid’s coaching, got the better of Kiwis in both the Test and T20I series.

Rahul Dravid’s side had kicked off the South Africa on a promising note after winning the first Test. However, India failed to carry forward the winning momentum.

The team bounced back promptly after getting the better of West Indies in white-ball cricket. Team India ended their tour of West Indies unbeaten after winning all the six matches against the Caribbean opponents.

India’s poor run did continue in the fifth Test against England but the visitors clinched a terrific show in the white-ball cricket. India managed to win against in both the ODI and T20I series.

After the completion of the series against England, Rahul Dravid’s men were up against West Indies. And there was no change in the outcome. India defeated West Indies 3-0 in the ODIs and 4-1 in the T20Is.

Rahul Dravid managed to keep his brilliant winning run intact against Australia, South Africa and Bangladesh. India, under his coaching, also managed to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. However, India crashed out of T20 World Cup after getting outclassed by England. India’s performance at the Asia Cup was also below-par after enduring a Super Four exit.

