Rahul Dravid Turns Throwdown Specialist for Virat Kohli at Training Session | WATCH

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was spotted trying his hand at throwdowns during a practice session on Monday. Dravid turned into a throwdown specialist for star batter Virat Kohli after the completion of the team’s warm-up match against Western Australia. Dravid was also seen providing suggestions to Kohli at the training session. Later, Kohli and KL Rahul took part in a separate practice session at the WACA ground.

Team India clinched a 13-run victory against Western Australia in the warm-up match but Kohli did not feature in the fixture. He is expected to be back in action in the next warm-up contest against the same opponents at the WACA ground.

In the first practice match ahead of the T20 World Cup, India posted a formidable total of 158 runs losing six wickets. For India, skipper Rohit Sharma opened the innings along with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. However, the experimentation did not work out as both the opening batters failed to reach double-digit mark. India lost three early wickets scoring just 45 runs.

Pacer Jason Behrendorff picked up the wickets of Rohit and Deepak Hooda to put India under massive pressure.

Suryakumar Yadav carried forward his brilliant performance and pulled off a handy knock of 52 off just 35 balls. Surya slammed three boundaries and as many sixes to help India in averting the early danger. India were struggling at 28/2 when Surya came down to bat. The visitors found themselves at a comfortable 129/5 for when he went back to the dressing room in the 18th over of the match. All-rounder Hardik Pandya also played a handy knock of 27 off 20 balls to help India in reaching a defendable total of 158.

Behrendorff and Matthew Kelly scalped two wickets each for Western Australia.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar provided an early breakthrough after dismissing D’Arcy Short in the first over. Sam Fanning scored a commendable half century against India but his valiant show went in vain as Western Australia could only manage to reach 145 in 20 overs. For India, pacer Arshdeep Singh claimed three wickets in the game.

India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, are set to kick off their T20 World Cup journey with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.

