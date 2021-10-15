Rahul Dravid, Venkatesh Prasad, Cred's Latest Ad Features Kapil Dev; WATCH

After churning out some viral ads featuring former India cricketers including Rahul Dravid, the new tech startup founded by Kunal Shah has launched World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev, albeit in a unique avatar. In a video which was shared by ‘Kapil Paji’ himself, he can be seen playing cricket in Ranvir Singh way. Yes, you guessed it right, the 62-year-old was seen having a ball as he was sported in some evergreen attire which will make you laugh. See for yourself:

CRED has come up with several such ads which has only added to the company’s profile. Previously, it has featured Rahul Dravid and the members of the Indian Cricket Team which hogged limelight in nineties.

The former India captain, known for his calm demeanour, feaured in company’s first such ad which was shared by Kohli on the day of IPL 2021 opener. The video shared on Twitter went viral quickly. The actor Jim Sarbh, in the advertisement, says: “When you pay your Credit Cards bills on CRED, you earn CRED coins. Use them to claim cashback and rewards. I know this sounds ridiculous. It is like saying Rahul Dravid has anger issues."

Later a second ad featuring the ‘Venkaboys’ was also aired on May 1, 2021.

Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Maninder Singh, Saba Karim. Anyone who has followed cricket in the 80s and 90s, these names were synonymous with serious cricketers with calm demeanour representing India in the biggest stage and troubling opposing teams. The former cricketers had shown a side that no one could have imagined in their wildest dreams. These four had become members of a boy band. The lyrics read — “If you are one of those genZ, you might not know me, just go and ask your daddy, don’t forget us because of T20s, don’t baby, in the 90s, we were the OGs, on your CRTs.

