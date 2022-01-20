How much can you read into a team from their performance in a single One-Day International?

If you’re an Indian fan, someone who expects their team to win every time they step onto the park, quite a lot. You can look at team selection, dismissals, strategy, leadership and have a thousand opinions.

If your name is Rahul, and you’re either captain or coach of the Indian team, you are forced to look closely at every game played. Especially when the game is the first after a significant development for a team in transition.

In Test cricket, the team is in a different phase, with the experience of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane on the verge of giving way to younger players. In Tests, this was a team that had a middle-order that simply did not produce the volume of runs that was expected of them.

In 50-over cricket, however, a similar situation does not exist. This is not a team that is struggling. Rather it is one full of impressive individuals keen to stamp their authority on the format and contribute to India being a serious force. At the apex of this, as always, is Virat Kohli. Having stepped down from two formats of captaincy and being stood down in the third, this is the time for the revival of Kohli the dominant batsman. He has that swagger and the stunning ability with the bat to actually put fear in the opposition. But, being feared and doing damage are two different things. The expectation will be that he rediscovers his batting game of old. Except, he too is a human being, and although a weight might have lifted from his shoulders, it may not be possible for him to revert to old ways as if by flipping a switch.

Also under the microscope — and this is never going to go away, irrespective of results — is KL Rahul’s captaincy and leadership. In the first ODI against South Africa at Paarl, Rahul chose to hand a debut to Venkatesh Iyer and then did not give him even a single over to bowl. This sort of decision would not even be mentioned had India won, but having lost as comfortably as they did, there will be people seeking answers. If the plan was always not to use Iyer as a bowler, surely Suryakumar Yadav was a better option as a batter.

The absence of Ravindra Jadeja is also being keenly felt in this line-up. In the middle overs, Jadeja bowls with control and accuracy, and even if he does not pick up wickets, he gives the captain and the team some breathing space. He gets through his overs quickly and in the process does not allow opposition batters to feel comfortable at the crease, no matter what the scoreboard reads.

In this day and age, with the volume of cricket being played, someone such as Jadeja, who plays all three formats, is going to miss out from time to time either via injury or through the need to manage his workload. To that end, the team management has to figure out multiple plans to make up for his absence, based on the conditions and the opposition on any given day.

It may sound far fetched, but they’re often isn’t a like-for-like replacement for a player such as Jadeja. On top of what he brings to the team with the ball, bat and on the field, Jadeja allows the captain and coach a sense of balance. To replace him might require moving two or three pieces around, to ensure that there is enough firepower in the batting and bowling departments.

More than anything, though, there is a need to manage expectations. And in this, Rahul Dravid, the coach will have a big role to play. Within the team environment, the group will take it one match at a time, knowing full well the quality in their midst and trusting in their ability to produce the right results if they invest correctly in the processes they have in place. The public, however, does not see these processes or the work that goes in behind the scenes. Their focus is on the results.

To that end, Dravid will have a major role to play in how this team is perceived by its loyal fan base. Following in the footsteps of Ravi Shastri, Dravid will have to fully embrace his role as coach, and in some ways be the voice of this team as the other Rahul finds his feet as captain.

