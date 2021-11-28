Rahul Sir Told me to Bat as Many Balls as Possible: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer capped off an eye-catching Test debut with a century and a fifty in his first two innings. Iyer scored 105 in the first dig before hitting 65 in the next under more testing conditions to lead India out of a tricky spot into a position of strength against New Zealand in the ongoing Kanpur Test on Sunday.

Iyer thus became the first ever India batter to score a century and fifty on Test debut and he first from his country since Sunil Gavaskar to score two fifty-plus scores in a maiden Test.

When Iyer walked in to bat on Sunday, New Zealand pacers were on a roll having landed quick blows in the morning session to leave India struggling. When he took guard, India had just lost captain Ajinkya Rahane with the scoreboard reading 41/3.

He then witnessed Tim Southee taking two wickets in a single over with the hosts slipping to 51/4. And by the time, Iyer departed just after the start of the third session, he had done his job of guiding India out of a deep hole.

During a chat with the broadcasters, the 26-year-old said he’s used to batting in such situation in domestic cricket and his mindset was to consume as many deliveries as possible, an advise given by head coach Rahul Dravid.

“I have been in this situation before as well, not with the Indian team but with my Ranji team (Mumbai)," Iyer explained. “Mindset was to play the session and play as many balls as possible. I wasn’t thinking too far ahead, was just focusing on the present.

“Rahul Sir had told me to bat as many balls as possible and I was determined to do that," he added.

On his record of becoming the first ever Indian to hit a century and fifty on Test debut, he said, “Yeah, I knew about it. Many others have done it from other teams but I was told I am the first from India. It feels good but the most important thing is to win the match."

Thanks to Iyer’s fifty and a fighting knock of 61 not out from Wriddhiman Saha who braved a neck issue, India set New Zealand 284 to win the Test and then took a an early wicket to reduce them to 4/1 when the day’s play ended.

When asked why the team delayed the declaration despite having taken a sizeable lead, Iyer said, “We felt that 250 including the first innings lead would have been a good score, so we’re very happy with where we are now. Actually, not a lot was happening with the wicket today, the ball was keeping a bit low. The talk was to get to a competitive total and I feel that it’s a really good total. We have real spin power, so hopefully we can get the job done tomorrow."

