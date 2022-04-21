RAI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match between Railways Women and Delhi Women: It will a battle between the top two Elite Group C teams on Thursday, April 21 in the India Senior Women’s T20 2022. Railways Women and Delhi Women will be playing against each other at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Both the teams have made outstanding starts to the T20 league. They are enjoying similar rides in the tournament and are just separated by the net run rate on the points table. Railways Women are topping the Group C points table with eight points from two matches.

The team defeated Himachal Pradesh in its first game by 64 runs. They followed it with another scintillating win over Karnataka by 34 runs. Both the games saw a brilliant performance by the batters as they posted 181 and 155 runs on the scoreboard in their 20 overs.

Coming to Delhi, they are also unbeatable in the league. Delhi scored their first win against Madhya Pradesh Women by nine wickets as they comfortably chased the target of 107 runs. In their second match, the team hammered Chandigarh by eight wickets. It was again a fine bowling performance by the team as Chandigarh could score only 134 runs in their 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between Railways Women and Delhi Women, here is everything you need to know:

RAI-W vs DEL-W Telecast

The game will not be telecast in India.

RAI-W vs DEL-W Live Streaming

The India Senior Women’s T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RAI-W vs DEL-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot at 4:30 PM IST on April 21, Thursday.

RAI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Priya Punia

Vice-Captain - Sneh Rana

Suggested Playing XI for RAI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nuzhat Parween

Batters: Mona Meshram, Sabbhineni Meghana, Priya Punia, Shweta Sehrawat

All-rounders: Sneh Rana, Anjali Sarwani, Ayushi Soni

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodia

RAI-W vs DEL-W Probable XIs:

Railways Women: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Mona Meshram, Nuzhat Parween(wk), Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Swagatika Rath, Poonam Yadav, Preeti Bose

Delhi Women: Simran Bahadur, Ayushi Soni, Babita Negi, Laxmi Yadav(wk), Manju Atmaram, Parunika Sisodia, Shweta Sehrawat, Soni Yadav, Tanisha Singh, Priya Mishra, Priya Punia

