RAI-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match between Railways Women and Karnataka Women: Railways Women will clash with Karnataka Women in the afternoon match of India Senior Women’s T20 tournament 2022 on Tuesday. The game will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium from 04:30 PM IST.

Railways Women are one of the strong contenders for lifting the trophy. The defending champions made an outstanding start to the competition as they defeated Himachal Pradesh Women in the opening game by 64 runs. The team will be aiming to add four more points to their name as they will hope for excellent performances from Sabbhineni Meghana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Karnataka Women made a poor start to the league. They lost their first match to Chandigarh Women by six wickets as they failed to defend 65 runs in 20 overs. Karnataka has players like Veda Krishnamurthy and Challuru Prathyusha that can help the team make a comeback.

Ahead of the match between Railways Women and Karnataka Women, here is everything you need to know:

RAI-W vs KAR-W Telecast

Railways Women vs Karnataka Women game will not be telecast in India.

RAI-W vs KAR-W Live Streaming

The India Senior Women’s T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RAI-W vs KAR-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 4:30 PM IST on April 19, Tuesday.

RAI-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sneh Rana

Vice-Captain - Sabbhineni Meghana

Suggested Playing XI for RAI-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: K Prathyoosha

Batters: Veda Krishnamurthy, Sabbhineni Meghana, Mona Meshram

All-rounders: Swagatika Rath, Sneh Rana, Shubha Sateesh, Nikki Prasad

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Rameshwari

RAI-W vs KAR-W Probable XIs:

Railways Women: Swagatika Rath, Sabinneni Meghana, Arundathi Reddy, Meghna Singh, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Shani T, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mona Meshram, Sneh Rana (c)

Karnataka Women: G Divya, Shubha Sateesh, Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Niki Prasad, C Prathyusha, Monica C Patel, Akanksha Kohli, Chandu V, Rameshwari, Rakshitha K, K Prathyoosha (wk)

