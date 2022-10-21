Railways caused a major upset after getting the better of the group leaders Mumbai in their last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter. The Karn Sharma-led side secured a four-wicket win to outplay the mighty Mumbai side. Railways will now be aiming to extend their two-match winning streak when they will be in action against Vidarbha on Saturday. The match between Railways and Vidarbha will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Railways, with 12 points from six matches, currently find themselves at the fourth spot in the standings.

Advertisement

Third-placed Vidarbha, on the other hand, claimed a resounding 22-run victory against Madhya Pradesh in their last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match. With four wins from six games, Vidarbha currently have 16 points in their kitty.

Ahead of Saturday’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Railways and Vidarbha; here is all you need to know:

What date Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Railways and Vidarbha will be played?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Railways and Vidarbha will take place on October 22, Saturday.

Where will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match Railways vs Vidarbha be played?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Railways and Vidarbha will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

What time will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match Railways vs Vidarbha begin?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Railways and Vidarbha will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Railways vs Vidarbha Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Railways vs Vidarbha Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Railways vs Vidarbha Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Railways Predicted Starting Line-up: Pratham Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Mohammad Saif, Upendra Yadav (wk), Vivek Singh, Mohit Raut, Suraj Ahuja, Karn Sharma (c), Yuvraj Singh, Akshat Pandey, T Pradeep

Vidarbha Predicted Starting Line-up: Atharva Taide, Akshay Wadkar (c), Apoorv Wankhade, Shubham Dubey, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Aditya Sarwate, Aman Mokhade, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here