Rain Threat Looms Large as Eden Gardens Decks up For IPL 2022 Qualifiers

Kolkata: Cricket Association Of Bengal (CAB) is all geared up to to make the two IPL 2022 playoffs matches it will host at the historic Eden Gardens a resounding success. CAB officials have left no stones unturned to Eden’s decoration as much as preparing the wicket and outfield. The venue has been decked up to suit the mood of the T20 league.

However, measures have been taken to completely cover the ground, keeping in mind the possibility of thunderstorms. Due to a storm, a part of the covers came off but the pitch, however, was not affected.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly himself was present at the venue for inspection. He seemed happy with the preparations and also held a brief meeting with CAB president Abhishek Dalmiya.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goel also came to check the security situation on the ground.

Sourav Ganguly inspects Eden Gardens. (News18 Photo)Table-toppers Gujarat Titans will face Rajasthan Royals in the first qualifier at this venue on Tuesday while Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

RCB batting star Virat Kohli made his first ever international century at the Eden Gardens, against Sri Lanka in 2009 and his century for India also came at the same venue. Incidentally, his last IPL century also was at Eden. when he belted 100 off 56 and the former RCB captain will hope his love affair with the venue continues.

Kolkata Weather Forecast

Meanwhile, there’s possibility of thunderstorms in Bengal on Tuesday. In case of rain playing the spoilsport and there’s no play in the regulation time, a Super Over could decide the IPL 2022 winner

In case wherein there’s not a possibility of a single over, the league standing will take precedence and will decide the winner.

This will also apply to the Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, which do not have reserve days. May 30 has been kept aside as a reserve day for the summit clash, which will being from 8 pm IST.

