Rajasthan Royals, IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by RR on Day 2

>RR IPL Auction, Day 2 Live: Rajasthan Royals bought eight players on Saturday at the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru. The franchise has added some quality names to their squad including the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult among others and will be looking to add more options on the second and final day of the two-day event.

The 2008 champions have spent a total of Rs 77.85 crore from their purse of Rs 90 crore in retaining and buying a total of 11 players. And now, they are left with Rs 12.15 crore with 14 open slots to fill.

Here’s how RR spent their money on Day 1 of IPL Auction:

>Players Bought

Ravichandran Ashwin (Rs 5 crore) Trent Boult (Rs 8 crore) - Overseas Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 8.5 crore) - Overseas Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 7.75 crore) Prasidh Krishna (Rs 10 crore) Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 6.5 crore) Riyan Parag (Rs 3.8 crore) KC Cariappa (Rs 30 lakh)

>Here are the players bought by RR on Day 2

Navdeep Saini (Rs 2.6 crore)

