Rajasthan Royals Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by RR on Day 1 So Far

Devdutt Padikkal will turn out for Rajasthan Royals. (AP Photo)

Rajasthan Royals Full Players List IPL Mega Auction Day 1: Here's the full list of batters, bowlers and allrounders bought by RR on Saturday.

Cricketnext Staff
Updated: February 12, 2022, 13:38 IST

>RR Players List: Rajasthan Royals’ life in Indian Premier League began on a fairytale note as they won the title despite not being among the favourites in the inaugural season back in 2008. However, since then, they have qualified for the playoffs thrice and yet to make it to the summit clash. They rebuilt their squad over the years but failed to replicate the success. IPL 2022 mega auction presents them with a chance to start afresh. They retained Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal last year and released the remaining members of their squad.

RR spent Rs 28 crore in retaining these three players and thus enter the latest IPL auction with a total budget of Rs 62 crore. Since each franchise can have a squad of maximum 25 players, RR were left with 22 open slots to fill of which seven could be from overseas.

Here’s how RR spent their money on Day 1 of IPL 2022 Mega Auction:

>Players Retained: Sanju Samson (Rs 14 crore), Jos Buttler (Rs 10 crore) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 4 crore).

>Players Bought on Day 1 So Far 

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin (Rs 5 crore)
  2. Trent Boult (Rs 8 crore)
  3. Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 8.5 crore)
  4. Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 7.75 crore)

first published: February 12, 2022, 13:37 IST