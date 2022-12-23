IPL 2023 Auction Rajasthan Royals: Full List of Players

After the final finish last season, Rajasthan Royals would surely look to make it one better when they come out in the IPL 2023 opener. But before that, need to make a great squad which can pull it for them. After years of inconsistent performance, RR management played it boldly and handed the captaincy to Sanju Samson. The move paid dividends as under a new skipper and an iconic Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara, RR went on to reach the finals of the IPL 2022 only to fall short against an inspirational Gujarat Titans in the final. Now, it needs to be seen if they go all out or rely on their trusted core of players.

Earlier, they had retained Sanju Samson, Devdutt Paddikal, Riyan Parag, Navdeep Saini and Prasidh Krishna. But had released an effective all-rounder in Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham and the likes of Karun Nair.

They now enter the auction with a purse of 13.3 crore as they had shelled most of their money in order to retain the old core. They bought—in a whopping —- to add finishing touch to their possible eleven.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Players List in IPL 2023: IPL 2023 will be the first time when Rajasthan Royals will play league matches at their home ground. These are the players they signed up for on the auction day.

RR Squad 2022, Retained Players List, Roles & Price Details:

Jason Holder - Rs 5.75 Crore Adam Zampa - Rs 1.5 Crore Joe Root - Rs 1 Crore Donovan Ferreira - Rs 50 Lakh K.M. Asif - Rs 30 Lakh Kunal Rathore - Rs 20 Lakh Abdul P A - Rs 20 Lakh Akash Vashisht - Rs 20 Lakh Murugan Ashwin - Rs 20 Lakh

