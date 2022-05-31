Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult's Reaction to Iconic 'Vande Mataram' Song Goes Viral

The 15th season of IPL came to an end with a grand closing ceremony as over one lakh people got to witness the magnificent event. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and legendary singer-composer AR Rahman dazzled the spectators with their power-packed shows at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. Ranveer’s dance at the glittering closing ceremony captivated the audience as Rahman’s popular songs enthralled the viewers.

Later, Rahman lit up the venue with a special performance that lasted for more than 15 minutes. The entire venue joined in when Rahman started singing the iconic ‘Vande Mataram’ song. Along with the audience, cricketers were also found enjoying the show. And now, Kiwi pacer Trent Boult’s reaction to the iconic track has gone viral on social media.

The Rajasthan Royals pacer was spotted simply mesmerised while Rahman was singing. But as soon as he realised that the camera was on him the 32-year-old pacer laughed it away.

Fans and followers on Twitter were quick to react to Boult’s reaction.

A certain Twitter user wrote in his post, “TRENT BOULT SINGING VANDE MATARAM WAS WHOLESOME."

Another user found Boult’s reaction “cute" as he wrote, “That face of Trent Boult after listening to Vande Mataram was cute."

Boult was indeed found enjoying the closing ceremony but the outcome of the final match certainly did not please him as Rajasthan Royals had to endure a seven-wicket defeat against debutants Gujarat Titans in the final.

During his knock of 11 runs off 7 balls, Boult managed to smash a six as Rajasthan managed to post a paltry total of 130/9 in 20 overs.

In the bowling unit, the Kiwi did a formidable job as he picked up an early wicket of Matthew Wade (8 runs off 10 balls). Boult ultimately had to be content with one wicket after conceding 14 runs in his four overs but his efforts went in vain as Gujarat successfully chased the target with 11 balls to spare.

In the 15th season of IPL, Boult scalped 16 wickets from 16 matches. Overall, the Kiwi pacer has so far played 78 matches in the cash-rich T20 event and has managed to pick up 92 wickets.

