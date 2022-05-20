Rajasthan Royals Post Video Recreating 'Phir Hera Pheri' Song; Starring Three Kiwis | WATCH

Ahead of their final league stage IPL fixture; the Kiwi trio of Rajasthan Royals- Trent Boult, James Neesham and Daryl Mitchell- were seen taking part in a funny musical video. The Rajasthan players took lip-sync to a completely different level as they performed one of the most famous songs in the history of Bollywood.

The official Twitter handle of Rajasthan Royals posted a video of Boult, Neesham and Mitchell recreating the popular song ‘Aye Meri Zohrajabeen’ from the 2006 movie Phir Hera Pheri. The trio can be seen imitating the main cast of Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, and Akshay Kumar by wearing sunglasses.

“The Dhoom Dhadaka gang has three new members! #RoyalsFamily Jimmy Neesham Daryl Mitchell," Rajasthan’s official Twitter handle had written in the caption.

The video did not take too much time in getting viral on social media.

Rajasthan spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also retweeted the video and in the caption he wrote, “Best ever."

In their last match of the league stage of IPL 2022, Rajasthan will be taking on defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday. With 16 points from 13 matches, third-placed Rajasthan have already qualified for the playoffs. But a win against Chennai will help the Sanju Samson-led side to ensure their berth in the first Qualifier. Securing a spot in the first qualifier will also help the winners of the inaugural edition of IPL in claiming two chances to sealing a spot in the final.

In their last match, Rajasthan clinched a 24-run win against Lucknow Super Giants on May 15. Batting first, Rajasthan had posted a formidable total of 178 runs losing six wickets. Rajasthan oening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal (41 runs off 29 balls) turned out to be the highest scorer for his side in the game.

Rajasthan bowlers- Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy- picked up two wickets each as Lucknow could only manage to reach a total of 154/8 in 20 overs.

Previously, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans became the first team of the ongoing season of IPL to qualify for the playoffs. Later, Lucknow also earned their spot in the knockout stage. Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are in contention for the fourth and final spot in the playoff.

