Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2022 Full Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, Fixtures of All Matches

The BCCI on Sunday announced the complete fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 which begins from March 26 in Mumbai. The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will kick-off their campaign in the tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29 at the MCA Stadium, Pune. Like other teams, RR will also play a total of 14 games in the league stage. (IPL 2022 Full Schedule)

Here’s the full schedule of RR for IPL 2022:

DATE TIME PM/AM HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM VENUE 29-03-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals MCA Stadium, Pune 02-04-2022 03:30 PM Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals DY Patil Stadium 05-04-2022 07:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium 10-04-2022 07:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium 14-04-2022 07:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans DY Patil Stadium 18-04-2022 07:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders Brabourne - CCI 22-04-2022 07:30 PM Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals MCA Stadium, Pune 26-04-2022 07:30 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals MCA Stadium, Pune 30-04-2022 07:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians DY Patil Stadium 02-05-2022 07:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Wankhede Stadium 07-05-2022 03:30 PM Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals Wankhede Stadium 11-05-2022 07:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 15-05-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Rajasthan Royals Brabourne - CCI 20-05-2022 07:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Brabourne - CCI

Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2022: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell

